Weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting August 24th, Holyoke Community College (HCC) will host weekly COVID-19 Vaccination clinics.

The clinics will happen weekly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at least through the month of September in Parking Lot M of the Homestead Avenue campus. This is the same location where HCC holds its COVID-19 testing site.

The vaccines will be administered by Curative, a company that claims to have administered more than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines in communities throughout western Massachusetts. The clinics will offer both the first and second doses of the Pzifer vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson and Johnson.

While walk-ins are welcome, those wishing to pre-register for the clinic can do so online. The clinic is free to the public.

HCC, like other community colleges in the area, does not have a vaccine requirement for students or staff for the upcoming semester.

“Even though we don’t have a mandate, we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” said Narayan Sampath, vice president of Administration and Finance. “We want to provide every opportunity we can for people to get tested and vaccinated.”

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is also available at HCC. The testing site is open six days a week in Parking Lot M every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.