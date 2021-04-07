Weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Holyoke to administer 400 Johnson & Johnson shots

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Wednesday a weekly vaccine clinic is opening in Holyoke at the Holyoke Council on Aging and Senior Center.

The clinic is located at 291 Pine Street in Holyoke and will administer 400 shots of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They expect to have that many doses of the vaccine each Wednesday going forward.

The doses are provided through the state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative, which prioritized the single-shot doses to be sent to smaller clinics in 20 of the most affected cities and towns across the state.

Everyone ages 55 and up and those with at least one medical condition that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 is eligible for the vaccine as well as people who were previously eligible.

If you are eligible and would like to book an appointment you can call 413-322-5625 or fill out a short form on their website and you will be contacted when there is availability. The city says high-risk individuals will be prioritized, but all eligible residents are able to call and schedule an appointment.

Appointments are only available to people living in Holyoke who are eligible for the vaccine.

This clinic is operated with a partnership between the Holyoke Board of Health, the Holyoke Senior Center, Action Ambulance, and the HCC Nursing Program. Behavioral Health Network will also be conducting on-site clinics throughout Holyoke that provide resources to Holyoke’s vulnerable and at-risk populations.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations are single doses that do not require a second vaccine. These doses have been provided by the state to reach vulnerable populations in 20 communities across Massachusetts that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19.