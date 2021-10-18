‘We’re all vaccinated, how about you guys?’ COVID-19 guidance for the holidays

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci says you can enjoy trick-or-treating, Thanksgiving and the winter holidays with family if you and your family members are vaccinated.

But as we know, millions of young children in the US aren’t vaccinated. So the CDC says the best way to protect them is to make sure those who are eligible around them are vaccinated. They also recommend wearing masks in public indoor settings for those children who are unvaccinated. The guidance says outdoors events for Halloween are also safer than indoors.

“As you talk to family members about a family gathering, let’s talk about vaccination. Let’s put that conversation at the front. ‘We’re all vaccinated, how about you guys?’ see where family members are at with that.” Dr. John O’Reilly, Chief of Pediatrics at Baystate Health

The federal government is working on approving a COVID-19 vaccine for children. It could come before Thanksgiving and Christmas, giving children their own protection against the virus before those large gatherings with family.

Last year in Massachusetts there was a COVID-19 surge after the fall and winter holidays, but this was before vaccines became widespread. Now that they are, officials hope they’ll prevent another holiday surge.