“We’re late,” Massachusetts to create COVID-19 vaccination call center for those unable to sign up online after registration frustration

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After pressure from elected officials and a proposed bill with 50 cosponsors, Governor Baker says the state is creating a call center to help book COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those who cannot or do not want to use the state’s website.

Governor Baker said Thursday that the state has experience setting up call center. “We’re pretty good at it. We’re late, but we’re pretty good at it. I don’t worry about whether or not the call center will be able to serve people appropriately. It will,” Baker said.

The bill, proposed by Senator Eric Lesser, would also create a one-stop easy to use online portal to make vaccination appointments. Senator Anne Gobi was one of the first lawmakers to cosponsor the bill, noting that there needs to be a way for people, espeically seniors, to easily set up a vaccine appointment without using the internet.

Our Seniors need a needle stick in the arm, not the short end of the stick. A central registry and 1 800 number needed — Anne Gobi (@AnneGobi) January 28, 2021

She also wrote a letter with 85 lawmakers signing on to support a 1-800 call center.

“That digital divide that unfortunately affects so many people in western and far western Massachusetts, it makes it extremely difficult. It makes it impossible,” Senator Gobi told 22News.

She told 22News the whole system is confusing. Even for computer-literate residents like herself, had trouble attempting to use the state’s website. “We’re really late getting it take care of. And it’s at the feet of the governor. He needs to fix it and he needs to fix it now,” Gobi continued.

Gobi told 22News that she hopes residents will not have to go through the same issues when they need to schedule their second doses. One of her biggest concerns with setting up the call center is staffing.

“We want to make sure there’s enough people staffing that because we don’t need people being frustrated again trying to set up a phone call,” Gobi said.

In Springfield, the Library and Elder Affairs Department are helping residents 65 and older by assisting in booking appointments over the phone. The Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center is one of the Springfield locations that is taking calls to help older residents.

“Whatever situation they’re in they should not feel stranded or abandoned or dismissed. They should call pick up the phone call 413-787-6785,” Springfield City Councilor, Tim Allen told 22News.

He gave the number for the senior center but residents can also call their neighborhood library branch to access someone who can help with vaccination appointments.

The city is asking that people calling the lines have these items:

Name

Birthdate

Address (if experiencing homelessness, we can put in a temporary address or street intersection or other general description)

Phone number (preferably mobile)

Email address (if they have one)

Insurance information

And a sense of upcoming schedule in order to pick the best date and time

CVS has added an option for people to call for appointments at locations offering the vaccine. Baker says the call center will launch next week but did not give a day.