West Springfield Board of Health will wait until after the holidays to vote on mask mandate

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide, and here in Western Massachusetts. Hampden County is notably at risk due to its low vaccination rate and that has local communities weighing their options.

West Springfield is one town that has shown reluctance to bring back more intensive pandemic restrictions. In a news release to 22News, the town’s Board of Health said they wouldn’t be instituting a mask mandate ‘out of respect’ for the business community over the holidays. Instead, they’re choosing to wait until after the holidays to make a decision.

Chicopee resident Daphne Burt told 22News, “We wear masks to keep everybody else safe, and so I think we should all care for each other and therefore wear masks. Whether or not there’s a mandate I’m gonna wear my mask no matter what.”

Even with no mandate, West Springfield is still advising everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors.