West Springfield Boys & Girls Club offers birthday cake protein shakes to members

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club is expanding their snack and activity distribution program.

Since March, the club has been providing families with learning materials, snacks, and healthy options during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the Boys and Girls Club partnered with Nutrition-First to offer Birthday Cake Protein Shakes to their club members.

22News spoke with Resource Development Director Sarah Calabrese. She said Monday was about giving back to their members, who have been working to help the community during the pandemic.

“Even though we’re not open for in person programming, we’re doing everything we possibly can for our members, for the youth in the community, for their families, to just try to give them some sort of normalcy for the day to today,” said Calabrese.

Since starting their program, the club has been able to hand out a total of 157 activity kits, 819 snack bags, and has added a second distribution day to the week.