West Springfield COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins begin Monday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West of the River Collaborative vaccination site in West Springfield will begin accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the West Springfield Health Department, the Moderna vaccine will be available to individuals 18 years or older beginning Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Eastern States Exposition.

The West of the River Collaborative vaccination site is held at the Transportation Center located at the Gate 1 entrance. They first opened on April 20 with the expectations to vaccinate 1,500 people a week and eventually up to 1,200 people a day.

Appointments are still available to be made online to avoid delays. The site requires a valid ID, an insurance card if you have one, and they caution people if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms to not come to the site.

The Eastfield Mall site, will begin to allow walk-in appointments starting on Monday as well. Right now more than 3.9 million Massachusetts residents are either fully vaccinated or the have received their first shot. Governor Baker said we are on track to achieve herd immunity, which is 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated, by early June.