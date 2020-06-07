West Springfield High School hosts drive-in graduation at Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield High School completed their drive-in graduation Sunday on the Big E fairgrounds.

They held the graduation at the Big E Coliseum over the weekend.

Families remained in the car at all times, but the graduates got out to walk onto the stage one-at-a-time to receive their diploma.

The school allowed one family car per graduate. But despite the social distancing, spirits were high.

West Springfield High School Principal Vito Perrone told 22News, “We tried to stay with the tradition of Westside graduation at the Big E. And the students and their families voted and they said in a google survey that they wanted to have a semblance of tradition. And so we’re able to give that to them with this.”

Families of the 295 graduates will get a free picture of their student receiving their diploma.