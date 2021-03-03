West Springfield Mayor continues to push for Big E vaccination site despite first proposal rejection

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The towns of Granville and Tolland have joined the regional group that is providing the resources necessary to run a regional COVID-19 vaccination site at the Big E in West Springfield.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News that the site planned for The Big E Fairgrounds didn’t make the first round of regional vaccination clinics.

The original proposal sent to 22News from West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, states that the town believes that a site at the Big E would be ideal due to its location. It would be more accessible to the hilltowns by its closeness to Route 20 and Route 57 but it would also be more accessible to residents of Springfield who currently only have the option of the one mass vaccination site located at Eastfield Mall.

Reichelt believes it would specifically benefit residents of the North and South Ends of Springfield because there is a direct bus route to the Big E site, whereas the Eastfield Mall site requires two different bus routes and a change of buses for those residents.

Reichelt said they have also heard from many of their residents that they would prefer to wait for a vaccine to be administered by a local group than to go to the Eastfield Mall location. He believes that if given the opportunity to have a regional vaccination site they are confident that they would have the capacity to exceed the minimum of 750 vaccinations per day.

Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and now Granville and Tolland are all collaborating on this proposal.