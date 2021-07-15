West Springfield Mayor Reichelt joins Congressman Neal to discuss American Rescue Plan

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal laid out expectations of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan for the city of West Springfield Thursday.

Neal joined West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt for the announcement that $2.8 million is going to the Town, and $10.4 million will be allotted for the schools. This money is intended to bring COVID-19 relief to low income families as well as struggling businesses in the city.

“The American Rescue Plan has proven to be a lifesaver for communities all across our country and here in western and central Massachusetts. Not only does this money assist the town in recovery efforts, it allows the community to make bold long-term changes that will be beneficial for years to come.” Congressman Neal

“We are very fortunate to be receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan for the Town as well as our school system. The Town of West Springfield, along with the entire globe, has come a long way over this past year. After many life changing events, we are thankful to all the assistance put forward by our legislators.” Mayor Reichelt

The Child Tax Credit will be sent out by the IRS on the 15th of every month through the end of the year. The only exception is August, when they will send the money on the 13th. The monthly payments amount to $300 for each child who is 5 and younger and $250 for those between 5 and 17. The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.

“The Child Tax Credit will help set America’s children up for success and put more money in the pockets of hardworking parents. This important tax credit will benefit 86% of children here in the First Congressional District and will lift 8,300 children out of poverty.” Congressman Neal