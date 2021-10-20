West Springfield Mayor requests Board of Health to end mask mandate

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Will Reichelt requested the West Springfield Board of Health to modify the mask mandate to a recommendation on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Reichelt, he stated, “Since the implementation of the mask mandate, my office has received regular complaints about enforcement, from both residents and businesses. The Health Department simply does not have the manpower or the resources to continually police the mask mandate and it is not fair to businesses in Town to expect them to enforce the mandate either.”

Mayor Reichelt furthermore stated in the letter that “I have heard from residents who say that they choose to frequent businesses in other communities so that they will not be forced to wear a mask. Westfield, a larger

neighboring community with a comparable commercial business base has not implemented a mask mandate, and its COVID data has been better than West Springfield’s for the last month, during the period of our mask mandate.”

The data available from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard for the past 4 weeks is as follows:

The data shows the average daily incidence rate of COVID in both communities.

Mayor Reichelt states that he believes that the Health Department’s resources would be better put to use increasing vaccination rates in the community rather than policing the mask mandate.