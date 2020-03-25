West Springfield mayor using social media to promote takeout businesses during crisis

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of West Springfield is using social media to remind residents that local restaurants are open for take-out business.

His staff said he’s eating his way through West Side. They’ve been documenting his foodie adventure by posting pictures of his meals on his Facebook page. Mayor Will Reichelt pledged last week to support local restaurants by strictly eating take-out until restaurants can fully open back up.

Tuesday night marks day six of his pledge. The mayor is also posting videos outlining the details about the coronavirus.

“Social media, probably not true, except for this video. You can trust what I’m saying in this video. You’re friends of friends who have a friend who probably works at homeland security, that’s probably not true,” said Mayor Will Reichelt, West Springfield.

So far he’s posted three videos with coronavirus information. A fourth video highlights some of his bloopers, it’s worth a watch.