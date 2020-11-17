West Springfield offering free COVID-19 testing site for residents only

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield will hold a free testing site for residents on Thursday.

The town will be working with American Medical response (AMR) to help residents get tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving. The testing site will open on Thursday, November 19th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the West Springfield High School.

Cars can enter through the Clark Field parking lot on Amostown Road. Proof of residency in the town of West Springfield is required.

Cars will no longer be accepted to get tested after 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is available here.

According to West Springfield Mayor Reichelt, the town has a total of 768 COVID-19 cases since March, 142 of them are active cases, and 17 probable.

To find another test site near you visit Mass.gov.