West Springfield offers COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic for people ages 5 and up

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield will host a COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Clinic on February 5th.

This clinic is made possible through the town’s partnership with Behavioral Health Network, and they will offer services for people ages five and up from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the senior center. The clinic offers appointments for those receiving the flu vaccine, and the first second or booster doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

According to a news release from Behavioral Health Network, pre-registration is requested and can be done online.

Those that are unable to make an appointment online may call the Council on Aging at 263-3264 for assistance.