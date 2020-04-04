1  of  2
Massachusetts DPH: 216 deaths reported out of 11,736 cases of COVID-19 2,008 people tested for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 416 positive
West Springfield Pizzaria still serving pizza with despite COVID-19 restrictions

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Latitude Pizza in West Springfield is using their brick oven from Tuscany to get customers through its doors.

This is the first weekend in Massachusetts that restaurants have been able to sell beer and wine with take-out orders since Gov. Baker forced them to stop serving customers on March 16, and transition to a take-out only business model.

Latitude Pizza’s Catering and Events Director Erin Corriveau told 22News that community support has meant so much to restaurant staff.

“We’ve got incredible support from our customers and local community and it really means a lot to us as a company,” said Corriveau. “We’re local, we want to support local and we want people to come and support us.”

Management tells us they are cleaning all their surfaces on a regular basis, to help make sure everything remains clean and safe.

