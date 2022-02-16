WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mask mandate policy will be dropped for students starting Monday, February 28th according to West Springfield Mayor Reichelt.

In the announcement he put out Tuesday, he said the school committee voted to make masks optional, but there are some exceptions. For example if someone tests positive for covid and is returning to school from their five-day quarantine, they will still need to wear a mask for five additional days.

Masks will also be required in health offices and buses which is based on federal transportation guidelines.

“We’re in a good place. Case-wise we’re in a good place, vaccines we’re in a good place. Much different from when we put a mask mandate in place last year and we’re hopefully looking forward to getting to the end of the pandemic and move past all of this.” West Springfield Mayor Reichelt

The mayor said vaccinations in the town are at roughly 63 percent, with the younger age groups going up the most recently. The updated policy goes into effect on February 28th. Students and staff will still have the ability to wear masks if they choose.