West Springfield to offer free COVID-19 testing for residents Thursday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Town of West Springfield will be offering free COVID-19 testing for residents only.

The town is partnering with American Medical Response (AMR) to provide the testing prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The testing takes place on Thursday, November 19 from 3-7pm at West Springfield High School. Cars should enter through the Clark Field parking lot on Amostown Road. Proof of residency will be required. Cars must be in line by 6:30pm in order to be tested.

You can find more information, including a map with the route, on the town’s website.