West Springfield veteran gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at home

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A veteran who served in Pearl Harbor living in West Springfield was given his first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at home.

The vaccination was provided by Veterans Affairs. A spokesperson for the VA told 22News that they began giving a handful of veterans their vaccines at home Thursday.

George Christodlous, a veteran from West Springfield told 22News that he was feeling good after getting the shot.

“Pretty good, really good…for an old 91-year-old man, you know? 92, sorry! 92 on Sunday,” he said.

More than 4,500 vaccines have been administered in total by VA Central Western Massachusetts.

The VA is specifying that they will reach out to veterans about getting vaccinated at home.