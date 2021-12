CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Western Massachusetts now lags behind the eastern half of the state in fully-vaccinated percentage.

In fact, Hampden is the lowest of any county with 59% of its population fully vaccinated.

Hampshire County: 63%

Franklin County: 67%

Berkshire County: 68%

To find a vaccination clinic or COVID-19 testing near you visit vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Statewide, 82% of the population has received one dose compared to 70% of the national population.