Western Massachusetts communities continue to fight coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases Monday since May.

Dozens of Massachusetts communities are in the red, including five in the western part of the state, meaning they are at high risk for transmitting the virus.

Massachusetts health officials Monday reported 15 new coronavirus deaths and 827 new cases, the highest day of cases in the state since memorial day weekend. Despite Monday’s high case count, the three-day average of hospitalizations and the number of hospitals using surge capacity went down.

There are 63 Massachusetts communities that are labeled as high-risk for transmission of the respiratory virus. That includes the city of Springfield.

In order to be defined as a red community, there needs to be more than eight daily cases per 100,000 people. Mayor Domenic Sarno continues to update the public every week on the current status and says he is confident that the resources the city is using will help fight the virus.

“Now what we’re doing the numbers are starting to go down, which is good, but they are still running higher than when we were green or yellow.”

Mayor Sarno said the recent increase in cases are mostly coming from large gatherings.

“Let’s say retail establishments and restaurants, they are following all the proper procedures. The upticks are occurring in residential areas. People are feeling fatigue and they are getting together and maybe at times having parties.”

There are currently 28 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday. Of those numbers reported, no patient is being hospitalized in the critical care unit.

Health experts have found that younger people, 50 and under, are getting the virus more than those who are older.