Western Massachusetts confirmed coronavirus cases on the rise

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in Massachusetts, and locally, the numbers are going up too.

Three cities in Hampden County reported new cases on Thursday, including 24 in Westfield. We saw a lot of people out walking earlier in the evening, but it was clear, they are well aware it’s more important than ever to social distance.

Micheleen Hoar of Westfield told 22News, “Everybody is going a little stir crazy.”

Hoar said they’ve barely left their house for the past three weeks, adding, “whatever we can find. Puzzles. We even sing karaoke once in a while.”

They’re managing to stay busy and stay informed. She was well aware the city of Westfield just confirmed 24 cases of coronavirus.

“It’s scary,” Hoar added. “You know this is something we’ve never seen and probably never will again in our lifetime.”

Dylan Cusson of Westfield said, “We’re lucky it’s only 24. It could be far worse.”

Cusson was also out for a walk. He’s not surprised by the announcement. He’s been watching the numbers go up in other cities like Boston, or even in what many health experts are calling the virus epicenter in the U.S., New York City.

Like so many others – Cusson is out and about living his day to day life – but doing so at a safe distance.

“Considering that you could be a carrier of COVID-19 and not show symptoms I figured for everyone else around me, if I do have it, I don’t want to spread it,” said Cusson.

And for Hoar, she wants first responders to know that she’s grateful for the selfless work they’re doing.

“I want to say thank you to all the healthcare providers, our fire departments, and our police departments,” Hoar said.

22News has reached out to the mayor’s office but have yet to hear back.

Also in Hampden County, West Springfield is reporting two cases of COVID-19 and one confirmed case in the town of Longmeadow.