SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New COVID-19 cases saw a slight uptick statewide, but Baystate reports a decline in hospitalizations, down to just 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday at all of their facilities only three in critical care.

This as many communities have removed restrictions like mask mandates. 22News met with Doctor Paez in person Thursday to find out how he feels about this new stage of the pandemic.

“Approximately, here in Massachusetts, 55% have been boosted. And the data on boosting and the effectiveness is there to prevent serious infection,” Doctor Armando Paez, Division Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Health, told 22News.

The new second booster shot is now recommended by the CDC for people 65 and older, or those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions.