SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data has been released and according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at low risk with the exception of Franklin County, which is listed at a medium level of risk.

Health professionals say it’s important to think about protecting yourself now in advance of the thanksgiving holiday.

“Typically if you look at most vaccines, it can take up to two weeks for you to develop anti-bodies for anyone to say they are getting the full benefit of the vaccination. So the earlier you get it, the more chance your immune system has to build the anti-bodies so you are better protected. I think that Thanksgiving is more or less in about three weeks, so if you want to get a vaccine, now it the time,” said Esteban A. DelPilar-Morales, Attending Physician of Infectious Disease at Baystate Health.

To further protect yourself during the Thanksgiving holiday, the doctor suggests hosting a smaller gathering and asking people to stay home if they are feeling under the weather. According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the seven day average of COVID-19 confirmed cases has remained relatively steady and under 2,000 people since June.