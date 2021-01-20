Western Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine site still a possibility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts vaccination site could be opening in the area to help speed up the distribution process in the state.

Nothing has been confirmed on the location, but the Big E fairgrounds is a possibility, making it the first mass vaccination site in the area. The Big E fairgrounds was home to a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site last year.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is now open as a vaccination site for Massachusetts residents.

Fenway Park will also become the second Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccination site to open in the state next month. The ballpark will begin administering vaccines on February 1 and will administer up to 500 per day to Massachusetts residents in the Phase 1 priority groups.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke about the importance of more vaccination sites in the state.

“This must be, has to be a war-time mobilization effort to get these vaccines out ASAP,” he told 22News. “Myself and Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, and the rest of my cabinet heads are going to fight tooth and nail to get vaccines out.”

At least 15 CVS Health and Walgreens locations will offer the vaccine in areas of the state.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to announce more about a vaccinate site in the coming days.