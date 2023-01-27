BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at low risk except for Franklin County.

State public health officials reported 168 new confirmed deaths and 5,797 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

• 0-4 years: 1,087

• 5-9 years: 401

• 10-14 years: 372

• 15-19 years: 480

• 20-29 years: 1,385

• 30-39 years: 1,595

• 40-49 years: 1,347

• 50-59 years: 1,595

• 60-69 years: 1,615

• 70-79 years: 1,423

• 80+ years: 1,297

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 68,613 new tests were performed with an overall of 49,265,065 molecular tests administered.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.35%

Hospitalizations:

On January 24th, there were 266 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 863 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 86 patients in intensive care units, 28 patients intubated, 788 (63%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

• New Cases: 5,797

• Total Cases: 2,000,273

• New Deaths: 168

• Total Deaths: 21,826

Probable COVID-19 Cases

• New Cases: 1,359

• New Deaths: 21

• Total Deaths: 1,768

Vaccinations:

• Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,622,361

• First booster doses administered: 3,484,685

• Second booster doses administered: 1,601,583

Hampden County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 631

• Total Confirmed Cases: 169,783

• New Deaths: 15

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,091

Hampshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 129

• Total Confirmed Cases: 39,201

• New Deaths: 1

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 437

Franklin County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 33

• Total Confirmed Cases: 14,583

• New Deaths: 1

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 187

Berkshire County:

• New Confirmed Cases: 146

• Total Confirmed Cases: 34,804

• New Deaths: 7

• Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 458,