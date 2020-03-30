Western Massachusetts rated lowest in state for social distancing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If Massachusetts were taking a class in social distancing and practicing the state’s ‘Stay at Home’ advisory, their grade would be a B.

Data provided by Unacast.com using cellular GPS data indicates people in Massachusetts are staying at home on average, but the data based on western Massachusetts is a different grade.

Hampden County and Berkshire County received a ‘C’ while Hampshire County and Franklin County have a “D’ rating, which is the lowest in the state.

According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected during typical pre-pandemic movements and noted changes in total distance traveled, time spent around the house, and activity clusters.

Hampden County Social Distancing Rating

Hampshire County Social Distancing Rating

Franklin County Social Distancing Rating

Berkshire County Social Distancing Rating

Top 5 Counties in Massachusetts with an A rating:

Nantucket Suffolk Norfolk Middlesex Plymouth

Bottom 5 Counties in Massachusetts:

Hampshire: D Franklin: D Berkshire: C Hampden: C Worcester: C

Top 5 States with an A rating:

District of Columbia Alaska Nevada New Jersey New York

Bottom 5 States with a F rating: