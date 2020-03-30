1  of  2
Breaking News
Four COVID-19 cases confirmed in Palmer 17 COVID-19 cases reported at Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 11:30AM: President Trump extends social distancing guidelines. There are now over 138,000 cases in the U.S., and at least 2,000 deaths Springfield Mayor Sarno and city officials provide residents with an update on coronavirus
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Western Massachusetts rated lowest in state for social distancing

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

(Unacast)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If Massachusetts were taking a class in social distancing and practicing the state’s ‘Stay at Home’ advisory, their grade would be a B.

Data provided by Unacast.com using cellular GPS data indicates people in Massachusetts are staying at home on average, but the data based on western Massachusetts is a different grade.

Hampden County and Berkshire County received a ‘C’ while Hampshire County and Franklin County have a “D’ rating, which is the lowest in the state.

According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected during typical pre-pandemic movements and noted changes in total distance traveled, time spent around the house, and activity clusters.

Hampden County Social Distancing Rating

Hampshire County Social Distancing Rating

Franklin County Social Distancing Rating

Berkshire County Social Distancing Rating

Top 5 Counties in Massachusetts with an A rating:

  1. Nantucket
  2. Suffolk
  3. Norfolk
  4. Middlesex
  5. Plymouth

Bottom 5 Counties in Massachusetts:

  1. Hampshire: D
  2. Franklin: D
  3. Berkshire: C
  4. Hampden: C
  5. Worcester: C

Top 5 States with an A rating:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Alaska
  3. Nevada
  4. New Jersey
  5. New York

Bottom 5 States with a F rating:

  1. Idaho
  2. North Dakota
  3. South Dakota
  4. Montana
  5. Wyoming

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories