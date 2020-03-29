Western Massachusetts residents staying busy at home with DIY projects

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced all of us to make changes to our daily lives.

Governor Baker has urged Massachusetts residents to stay at home to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The rain Sunday gave residents even more reason to tackle home projects.



“Just trying to get projects done around the house that I couldn’t do otherwise,” said Mark of Agawam.



With so many people confined to their homes right now, it’s given them plenty of time to think about spring cleaning. It’s been busy at Rocky’s ACE Hardware in Agawam and painting and gardening supplies have been flying off the shelves.



“We close our eyes for a second and all of a sudden the stores is filled,” said John Manale, Sales Associate at Rocky’s ACE Hardware. “A lot of customers coming in getting paint and a lot of customer looking to get fertilizer and stuff for their yard, just because everyone is home right now and they’re looking for something to do.”

Manale said they’ve been selling a lot of paint, rakes, and potting soil for plants. Rocky’s has social distancing signs advising people in the store to stay 6 feet apart to help keep customers and employees safe. They’re still constantly getting calls from customers asking for hand sanitizer and disinfectants. They have no timeline as to when they’ll be restocked.