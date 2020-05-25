Western Massachusetts residents still maintaining social distancing during Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This after White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx showed concern over reports that beachgoers across the country were not maintaining six feet of social distancing.

Here in western Massachusetts, the rules are unmistakeable for the visitors to the state parks in Chicopee and Westfield.

Local residents such as Ernie Harris seem grateful for this partial holiday opening, but cautious about the possible danger of spreading the virus.

Harris told 22News, “Honestly it’s okay that stuff is opening up slowly. I just hope that people keep their distance and have a good time. We really don’t know how this spread is going to play out.”

According to the rules set down by Governor Charlie Baker, swimmers and beachgoers must not only maintain six feet of social distancing but be careful to avoid clustering together into groups of ten or more people.

Wearing a mask is mandatory for those who get too close to each other. Dr. Birx tells the public that you don’t know who may be infected.