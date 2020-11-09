Local restaurants adapt to state’s new dining restrictions

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Once again new guidelines have been rolled out to combat the spread of COVID-19 here in Massachusetts.

And this time it’s a curfew on restaurants.

We can’t afford to continue to do what we’ve been doing. We are doing everything in our power to avoid reverting back to Phase 1 or Phase 2 of our reopening plan but that requires us all to step up and make some changes. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

The early closing of restaurants is meant to work along with the stay-at-home-advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Under the new guidelines, food and beverages cannot be served after 9:30 p.m. in order to allow time to meet the new curfew.

And that time change is what the Delaney House in Holyoke is adapting to, especially on busy weekends.

“We are not doing the bar obviously late. We are not having any late dining because everyone has to be home,” said Owner Peter Rosskothen. “At least we get to stay open and at least we can still serve out customers and I’m actually quite happy about that.”

Under the guidelines, restaurants will be able to continue takeout and delivery after 9:30 p.m. but just for food and no alcohol.

