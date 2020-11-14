Western Massachusetts restaurants preparing for a COVID-19 winter

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the colder weather starts to settle in, western Massachusetts restaurants like 51 Park in Lee are making adjustments to keep dining going.

22News spoke with the general manager there, Tim Perusse, he told us they’ve made adjustments to both their indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Outside, 51 Park put together an outdoor patio with heaters. But inside, they’ve also put up dividers between patrons and have air purifiers. Perusse says his strategy for the winter is preparing for multiple scenarios.

“Started revamping our takeout and delivery again. We’re consistently trying to sit tables separate from each other,” Perusse explained. “As for outdoor seating, it’s pretty much on the mercy of the weather ’cause even with the heat it’s whatever the customer feels.”

51 Park also takes temperature checks at the door, whether you’re sitting indoors or outdoors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes