Western Massachusetts restaurants preparing for a COVID-19 winter

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the colder weather starts to settle in, western Massachusetts restaurants like 51 Park in Lee are making adjustments to keep dining going.

22News spoke with the general manager there, Tim Perusse, he told us they’ve made adjustments to both their indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Outside, 51 Park put together an outdoor patio with heaters. But inside, they’ve also put up dividers between patrons and have air purifiers. Perusse says his strategy for the winter is preparing for multiple scenarios.

“Started revamping our takeout and delivery again. We’re consistently trying to sit tables separate from each other,” Perusse explained. “As for outdoor seating, it’s pretty much on the mercy of the weather ’cause even with the heat it’s whatever the customer feels.”

51 Park also takes temperature checks at the door, whether you’re sitting indoors or outdoors.