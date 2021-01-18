Western Massachusetts students head back to the classroom for hybrid learning

East Longmeadow, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Tuesday, it’s back to the classroom for some western Massachusetts students. It will be hybrid learning for the time being.

“I am looking forward to being in school and seeing my friends,” said Emma Carrillo, a student from East Longmeadow.

Emma is one of many East Longmeadow students returning to the classroom during the pandemic, now that the school is switching to hybrid learning.

“I am all for it, my husband and I have been all for it for a while so we are pretty excited for her to start back up,” Glorianne Carrillo told 22News.

Parents of East Longmeadow students were able to decide if their child would return to school for hybrid learning. Students who have decided to come back for in-person learning will be placed into a cohort. The cohorts switch off weekly with remote learning.

“I have granddaughters that are in school and they got to get out there and they got to get more acquainted and interaction with other kids that’s the key. Because it will help their development,” James Codding of East Longmeadow said.

According to Superintendent Gordon Smith, staff will perform a daily self-screening where they check themselves for COVID-19 symptoms before going to work. The district also asks that parents do the same with their children before sending them to school.

Westfield Public Schools will also be starting hybrid tomorrow.

For a list of the COVID-19 safety protocols the schools have put into place, click here.