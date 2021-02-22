Western Massachusetts vaccine recipients feel optimistic

A healthcare worker holds a tray of COVID-19 vaccine vials (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is creating an emotional upsurge among the vaccine recipients.

It’s not just the relief that comes from having been vaccinated but a feeling we’re now one step closer to defeating this nearly one-year-old scourge that’s affected so many families.

22News found that there was an upbeat mood among many who had just received the vaccine at the Eastfield Mall vaccination clinic.

“My mother’s going to be 99 in September, we’ve been in the house, and she has too, for almost a year and we’re sick of it,” Sheila Spring from Chicopee said.

“A lot safer, yes we’re looking forward to having it,” Charles Christianson from Wilbraham said.

22News has found many people are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel for what’s been a terrible year for so many in the Pioneer Valley.

