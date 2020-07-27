Western New England University classes will move online after Thanksgiving break

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University announced Monday changes to the academic calendar for the fall semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, WNEU President Anthony Caprio notified students in an email stating that after Thanksgiving break classes and final exams will move online.

The university previously announced its intent to welcome students back to campus for face to face classes for the start of the semester on August 31.

“The decision to modify the fall calendar was precipitated by the concern that mass migrations off-and-on campus attributable to the three originally scheduled breaks – Labor Day, Fall Break, and the Thanksgiving holiday – could contribute to higher COVID-19 exposure and infections among members of our campus community,” Caprio said.

The final week of classes and final exams will be conducted exclusively online, the campus will remain open and students will have the option of returning to utilize the residence halls and the full range of the University’s academic resources.

The campus will be open during the Thanksgiving break as well for those students who wish to remain in their residence hall over the holiday.

Under this revised schedule, undergraduate classes for the fall semester will conclude December 4 a week earlier than previously scheduled. The following week will be a reading period, with final exams on December 14-18.

In addition to these changes, the university will test all students for COVID-19 before the start of classes. New and returning students will also have the option of making an appointment to drop off their personal belongings at their residence hall from August 10-21 to ensure social distancing.

Move-in for incoming first-year students will now be two days on August 26 and 27, with returning students moving in on August 28 and 29. All students will be assigned a designated move-in time, and the number of guests will be limited to avoid congestion.

The University has implemented a helpline to answer questions related to its reopening plans. Students are encouraged to call 413-782-1321 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.