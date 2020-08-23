Western New England University enacts new COVID-19 protocols for on-campus learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is definitely that fear factor of not being allowed on campus for the whole semester. Classes will soon be back in session at colleges in western Massachusetts.

Most UMass Amherst students have to continue learning remotely for the fall, but other local colleges like Western New England University opted for in-person learning. Students must follow all of their COVID-19 protocols, in order to stay on campus.

Caleb Moulema a Sophmore at Western New England University told 22news that students must also be responsible for keeping protocols in mind.

“It’s up to the students right, so whether or not we leave or stay is depending on our behavior throughout the whole semester,” said Moulema.

In order to prevent any potential outbreak, Western New England University will have a zero-tolerance policy for large social gatherings and parties. Students would face suspension and as well as fines.

WNE has a multi-day approach to get students back into their dorms safely, which Vice President and Enrollment Management & Marketing at WNEU, Bryan Gross shared with 22News.

Gross told 22News, “We’ve expanded the time for move-in day. Rather than there be one day for first-year students to move in, and one day for returning students. We’ve spread that over two days each.”

With students coming back to campus, Christopher’s Tavern is looking forward to benefitting from an active WNEU campus. But they know that could change.

“We can drive them in, but if they happen to reverse their course and send kids home. Maybe some of the kids live in the surrounding areas, and they’ll still come in even though they are doing remote learning, And just keep pushing forward that’s all we can do,” said Manager Sean Geaghnan.

Every student and faculty member at WNEU will be tested for COVID-19. Those coming from high-risk states will have to quarantine for 14 days in their residence halls.