Westfield Athenaeum reopens in-person browsing Monday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The library in Westfield is open by appointment only for browsing in-person starting Monday.

Visitors may browse inside the Westfield Athenaeum on Mondays and Fridays between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. as well as on Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Requests to browse materials, visit the Boys and Girls Library, and use the computers must be made in advance by calling 413-568-7833 to schedule a one hour appointment.

Masks must be properly worn throughout the duration of the appointment. Social distancing markers are in place to maintain 6 feet from others.

The “library to go” feature is also expanding to six days a week, Monday through Saturday. Library card holders can request an item to check out by calling the librarian or use the online catalog system.

According to Guy McLain, the newly appointed Director of the Athenaeum, “Programs designed to deliver a variety of library services for quick pickup are becoming the wave of the future for library services. In an effort to deliver the best possible service to Westfield citizens, we are expanding this program so that patrons will be able to obtain needed items six days a week.”

All return library materials must be dropped off using the drive up book drop. The items will then be quarantined before being available again.

Additional online programs include Lunchtime Librarian and Book Snacks to have a conversation about books with librarians.

McLain added that, “We will continue to offer these and many other programs since they provide an excellent way for anyone to participate from the comfort of their own home.”

Several more activities online feature book clubs, all ages BINGO, trivia Thursdays, teen programming, and children’s programming are just some of the offerings hosted by the Athenaeum.