Westfield business owner feels optimistic about Phase 4

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, Massachusetts will loosen more COVID-19 restrictions and enter Phase 4, the final phase of the reopening plan.

Shaker Farms Country Club in Westfield is among the many businesses impacted by the pandemic. This past year, the club was unable to host weddings or events.

Moving into the final phase of the state’s reopening plan is giving the owners of Shaker Farms Country Club optimism, as they set their plans to reopen to the public by April 1.

“You know once they lifted the restrictions, I can’t answer the phone fast enough. I have been booking wedding into ’22. People who know this place know that we have the huge great ceilings and there’s lots of space here. So I think there ready to come back out,” said Nancy Kotowitz.

On Monday, Shaker Farms Country Club can expand its indoor venue to 100 people, and it’s outdoor venue can hold gatherings of 150 people.

And just in time for the 2021 wedding season, dance floors. Phase 4 permits the opening of dance floors only for weddings and events.

“Now with the dance floor that going to be huge, I mean you got room to spread out. The nice thing about Shaker Farm’s dance floor is that its an oversized dance floor,” Kotowitz said.

Weddings and events will still look a little different this year, as the state is still maintaining all COVID-19 safety measures and social distancing.

Shaker Farms Country Club said they plan to host music events on their patio on Sundays.