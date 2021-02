HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A sweet story for Valentines day.

A Westfield couple received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday at the Baystate Whitney Educational Building in Holyoke. It was the first time during the pandemic that Robert and Mary McKenna had been outside of their home.

The pair have been married for 66 years.

Mary says the secret to staying together is having a great sense of humor and always talking to one another.