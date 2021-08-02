Westfield COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin Monday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Food Pantry is partnering with Baystate Health and the Westfield Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

There will be three clinics open offering the vaccine for free, no appointment is necessary. The following times and locations of each event is listed below:

  • Monday, August 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Samaritan Inn on Free Street.
  • Wednesday, August 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elm Street lot near PVTA.
  • Wednesday, August 11 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Food Pantry on Meadow Street.

The Westfield Food Pantry is hoping to have both Russian and Nepali interpreters at their pantry location on August 11.

