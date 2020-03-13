Breaking News
Westfield Food Pantry makes adjustments to service

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to coronavirus concerns, the Westfield Food Pantry has adjusted its system of providing food for people in need.

Getting Westfield Food Pantry clients in and out of the Meadow Street building quickly will hopefully reduce the threat of spreading coronavirus to any of the 1,200 food recipients each month. Only two clients are allowed in the food pantry at one time, and paperwork has been suspended.

Executive Director Rebecca Hart of the Westfield Food Pantry told 22News, “It’s something that we’ve been planning for years, any kind of disaster we serve such a vulnerable population, that we want to make sure 50 percent of children and the 14 percent of the elderly we serve are safe.”

Food pantry client Debbie Barcomb agrees completely with the goals of this temporary approach to protect both the staff and the people they help put food on their table.

These are the constant reminders at the food pantry and elsewhere that the first line of defense against the virus involves personal hygiene and deep cleaning of all surfaces we might touch.

