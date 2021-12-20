Westfield mask mandate takes effect Monday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield is reinstating a city-wide indoor mask mandate Monday.

The Westfield Director of Public Health says the Board of Health voted unanimously last week to reinstate indoor mask use because of an increase of coronavirus cases. Masks or face coverings are now required when inside all public spaces. They are also required at outdoor spaces of 100 people or more when social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.

When it comes to those increases in cases. Westfield reported 186 new confirmed cases of COVID between December 9th and 15th with 71 percent of those cases being in people who are unvaccinated. School aged children accounted for 29-percent of the new cases. 56-percent of residents are vaccinated which the City says is low compared to other local similar communities.

With cases rising according to the City’s website, a COVID testing site is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood building at 94 North Elm Street. No appointment is necessary but you can choose to pre-register at Curative.com.

The Board of Health will continue to review case numbers to determine when the mask mandate can be lifted.