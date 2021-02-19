Westfield Mayor advocates for local vaccine distribution

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment has been anything but easy. The city of Westfield is one of the latest communities advocating for local vaccine distribution.

Westfield was one of multiple cities and towns that received a letter from the state that said as of March 1st, it will not provide vaccine doses for locally run clinics. Instead focusing vaccine distribution toward mass vaccination sites and pharmacies.

Mayor Don Humason said the majority of Westfield residents have had to get vaccinated at The Eastfield Mall in Springfield. He believes the city has both the location and infrastructure to hold a clinic in their own backyard that could also help out surrounding towns.

“We’re a good spot because we could bring in people from the hill towns, Southwick, and west side. We have sites like our council on aging our senior center and even Westfield State University had volunteered to give us space there. So we were willing to make it work but that letter kind of nipped all that in the bud and told us that the state wasn’t going to provide doses to do that,” Mayor Humason told 22News.

Mayor Humason spoke with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito about these concerns. She said she pledges to make vaccines available at the city’s local pharmacies. Polito did not specify as to where or when this shipment will be made to Westfield.