Westfield opens COVID-19 testing site

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield is offering free COVID-19 testing three days a week.

According to the City’s website posted on Thursday, the testing site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood building at 94 North Elm Street. No appointment is necessary however, individuals can pre-register at Curative.com. There are 280 slots available each day.

The self-testing collections are conducted by nasal swabs approximately half an inch into the nostril. The results are typically available within two days.

There are 3,633 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 117 total deaths in Westfield. Within the last seven days there were 55 new confirmed cases, 10 of which were unvaccinated. Eight of the new cases were children aged 0-11 (ineligible to be vaccinated) and one new case in children aged 12-17 (eligible to be vaccinated).