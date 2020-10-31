Westfield Police called to disperse indoor party of over 30 people Friday night

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Westfield were called to a large college party late Friday night, out of concerns for COVID-19.

Westfield Police Sgt. John Parrish told 22News the call came in at 11:00 p.m. for the party on Chapel Street in downtown. He said it was a college-related gathering, and police dispersed the crowd.

There were at least 30 people there, which goes above the maximum number of people allowed for an indoors social gathering. According to the state, indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Westfield is one of the 12 high- risk COVID-19 communities in western Massachusetts.