Westfield reinstates indoor mask mandate

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield will be reinstating a city-wide indoor mask mandate effective Monday, December 20.

Director of Public Health Joe Rouse told 22News, the Westfield Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday to reinstate indoor mask use because of an increase of coronavirus cases. Masks or face coverings are required when indoor public spaces and outdoor spaces of 100 people or more when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

The Board of Health will continue to review case numbers each month to determine when the mask mandate can be lifted.

As of December 8, Westfield reported 194 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between December 2 through December 8 with 148 of those cases are unvaccinated. The cases include 32% of children in schools.

In total, there are 4,743 confirmed cases and 120 deaths in Westfield. There are 56% of residents vaccinated.

According to the City’s website, a testing site is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood building at 94 North Elm Street. No appointment is necessary however, individuals can pre-register at Curative.com.