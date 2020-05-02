Westfield resident receives special 91st birthday parade

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends of Marie Richard gathered in Westfield Saturday to celebrate her birthday and good health.

Richard was released from the hospital just in time for her 91st birthday.

This year’s hospital stay, after another major health scare last year have paraders more than enough to celebrate.

Richard told 22News, “It feels good to be loved. and I love them too.”

The party was a success. It even featured an appearance from Richard’s favorite celebrity, Mr. Elvis Presley.