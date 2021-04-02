Westfield State University 2020 and 2021 Commencements at MassMutual Center

Several ceremonies to honor Classes of 2020 and 2021 to take place May 13–15 at MassMutual Center in Springfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University has announced plans for its Commencement with the class of 2020 and 2021 on May 13 through 15 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Westfield State University, several ceremonies will be held for the undergraduate classes of 2020 and 2021. One ceremony will be held for the graduate classes of 2020 and 2021.

“Westfield State remains committed to hosting high-quality, commemorative, and memorable events, while following COVID-inspired restrictions to best maintain the health and safety of everyone in attendance,” said President Saigo.

Two tickets will be given to each graduate to allow guests to attend with assigned seats and social distanced from other groups. Out-of-state guests traveling to Massachusetts for the ceremony are required to comply with the state’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory.

The ceremonies will be live-streamed on Westfield State University’s website.