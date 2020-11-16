Westfield State University on-campus students move out to control the spread of COVID-19

Posted:
Westfield State University_739168

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University will move out students from residence halls between November 17 through 22 as remote learning continues.

The university said about 1,300 students will be part of a controlled move-out of its residence halls beginning Tuesday, November 17. The University Housing Operations will be closed until the spring semester begins on January 19.

According to a message sent to students from the president, 26 students are isolating and 11 are quarantining at Lansdown Place. There are also 28 student currently quarantining in on-campus suites or apartments.

“Even though enlisting our months-long contingency planning was always a possibility, this was a difficult decision that impacts our full campus community,” said Westfield State University Interim President Roy Saigo, Ph.D. “But, we are at a critical juncture as the health and safety of our campus community is our top priority.”

Fully remote courses began on November 9 at the university. The university also ended on-ground activities and a shelter-in-place order for residential students that started in November 5.

The university said a total of 23 positive cases were reported from 621 asymptomatic tests administered on Monday, November 2 prompting the school to activate its Curtailment Plan.

