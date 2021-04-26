Westfield State University students required to get COVID-19 vaccine for fall semester

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University joins the list of schools requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for the fall 2021 semester.

The vaccine will be required for students returning to in-person classes and on-campus housing. The university is also expecting all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall.

“The mandate for on-campus students will assist Westfield State to ensure the health and safety of our full campus community while mitigating the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and in our greater community,” said Roy H. Saigo, Ph.D., interim president of Westfield State University.

“Prior to the beginning of the fall semester and following state, federal and legal guidance, the Massachusetts State Universities will require all students to be fully immunized before returning to campus in September,” said Dr. James F. Birge, president of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and chair of the Massachusetts State University Council of Presidents.

COVID-19 Vaccine Required at Massachusetts State Universities

Bridgewater State University, Bridgewater Fitchburg State University, Fitchburg Framingham State University, Framingham Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Boston Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, North Adams Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Buzzards Bay Salem State University, Salem Westfield State University, Westfield Worcester State University, Worcester

Westfield State University joins Smith College and UMass Amherst in the decision to have students fully vaccinated. The campus will continue to test students for COVID-19. The university is hoping to gradually return students to campus starting in May and carrying through to the end of August.