Westover Air Reserve Base declares HPCON-Delta

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base declared a Health Protection Condition Delta (HPCON-D) on March 31, 2020.
This information was shared in a news release sent to 22News by TSgt. Kristi MacDonald, a public affairs specialist for the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, a HPCON-D, or “Delta,” designation means the area surrounding the base is experiencing severe, widespread community transmission. There are five HPCON levels with Delta being the most severe.
A level D alerts service members to several protocols as listed on the government website:
When the HPCON is D, or “Delta,” your area is experiencing severe, widespread community transmission. Follow all previous HPCON instructions and implement the following:
- Expect to remain at home for extended periods of time as movement in the community may be restricted; at-home isolation or quarantine may be directed.
- Follow all directives and guidance from local, state and federal authorities; they are enacted to protect the health and safety of you and your family.
- Regardless of the HPCON level, always follow the guidance from your installation and local public health agencies.