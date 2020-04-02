Westover Air Reserve Base declares HPCON-Delta

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base declared a Health Protection Condition Delta (HPCON-D) on March 31, 2020.

This information was shared in a news release sent to 22News by TSgt. Kristi MacDonald, a public affairs specialist for the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, a HPCON-D, or “Delta,” designation means the area surrounding the base is experiencing severe, widespread community transmission. There are five HPCON levels with Delta being the most severe.

A level D alerts service members to several protocols as listed on the government website:

When the HPCON is D, or “Delta,” your area is experiencing severe, widespread community transmission. Follow all previous HPCON instructions and implement the following: