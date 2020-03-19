Westover ARB, Barnes ANGB limiting on-base activities and access

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee and Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield are limiting base activities and access as a precautionary measure.

According to Westover public affairs, only individuals on official business (working, training, volunteering) will be granted access to the base until at least April 5.

Westover’s fitness center, bowling alley, club, and outdoor recreation are also closed.

Similarly, only current military members and full-time staff are being allowed on Barnes ANGB.

Any Barnes ANGB personnel with customer service needs is asked to call the Force Support Squadron at 413-568-9151, ext. 698-1247. Those with finance-related needs can call the finance office at 413-568-9151 ext. 698-1164.

The base fitness center at Barnes has been closed as a precaution against the possible spread of coronavirus as well.